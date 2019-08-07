The Holocaust survivor's moving birthday request

To celebrate 104th birthday, Shoshana Ovitz asks her descendants to convene for prayer at Kotel. "Mengele took her mother before her eyes."

To celebrate her 104th birthday, Holocaust survivor Shoshana Ovitz asked for an original gift: That all her descendants come together for prayer at the Western Wall (he Kotel).

Her grandson, Meir Rosenstein, told Israeli journalist Sivan Rahav Meir: "My grandmother, Shoshana Ovitz, survived Auschwitz. In front of her eyes Dr. Mengele took her mother. After the war, she met Grandpa Dov, who lost his wife and four daughters in the camps.

"They got married and went to Haifa. She worked as a seamstress and helped him run the chicken shop. Now Grandma celebrated her 104th birthday and asked for a gift: That all her descendants come together to the Western Wall," Rosenstein said.

The moving picture showing the Ovitz family progeny was uploaded to social networks, garnering hundreds of thousands of ''shares'' all over the world.