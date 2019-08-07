Police officer injured by Waqf official on Temple Mount

An Israeli police officer was injured Wednesday morning, after he was attacked by a member of the Jordanian-based Islamic trust, or Waqf, which administers the Temple Mount.

The incident occurred on the holy site when several officers told a Waqf official that they wanted to bring him in for questioning.

The Waqf official refused and attacked the officers. One police officer was lightly injured.

During the scuffle, the Waqf official was also injured.

Both were evacuated to a Jerusalem hospital for treatment.

The Temple Institute condemned the attack, calling it an attempt to force the closure of the holy site to Jews during the upcoming Tisha B’Av fast day, which marks the destruction of the two Temples in Jerusalem.

“This very serious attack by a member of the Waqf on the Temple Mount against police officers is just one of many attempts by Muslims to escalate the conflict over the Temple Mount at any price in order to force its closure to Jews during the Tisha B’Av fast.”