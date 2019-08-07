Smotrich: Netanyahu will form a leftist government

Min. Smotrich warns PM Netanyahu wants to form a leftist government after elections, only strong United Right will force nationalist gov't.

Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich (United Right) on Wednesday said he expects that Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu intends to form a leftist government after September's elections.

"There are more and more indications showing that Netanyahu is going to form a leftist government," he said. "For that he needs us to be small and weak. Only if we are large and strong will he have no choice and have to form a right-wing government. The United Right will keep Netanyahu on the right."

On Tuesday, Netanyahu promised to form a right-wing coalition after the elections, promising not to form a unity government with the center-left parties.

In an article published in Israel Hayom, Netanyahu wrote: "My commitment is clear: To form a strong right-wing government after the elections, which will continue to lead the State of Israel to unprecedented achievements and protect the security of Israel's citizens."

"This is my obligation to Likud voters. There will not be a unity government.

"The choice Israeli citizens are facing in the coming elections centers on one thing: Who will be the next prime minister of the State of Israel? Will a weak and inexperienced left-wing government be formed under the leadership of [Blue and White leaders MKs] Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz? Or will it be a strong right-wing government led by the Likud and myself?"

According to Netanyahu, if there is to be a right-wing government, nationalist voters must wake up and cease being apathetic.

"[Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK] Avigdor Liberman told Army Radio last Sunday that he will recommend Benny Gantz for prime minister. We cannot repeat the mistakes from the previous elections, in which right-wing voters lost seven Knesset seats to parties which did not cross the electoral threshold," he said.