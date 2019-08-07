Imam ousted from community center in Edmonton

Imam in Canadian city prevented from leading prayers after B’nai Brith Canada draws attention to his hateful rhetoric.

An Edmonton imam has been prevented from leading prayers at a local community center after B’nai Brith Canada drew attention to his hateful rhetoric from the pulpit and online, the organization said in a statement on Tuesday.

Sheikh Shaban Sherif Mady, who says he was licensed by the prestigious al-Azhar University in Egypt, told congregants in March that “international Zionism” was behind the Islamic State (ISIS), the recent terrorist attack on two mosques in New Zealand, and “all terrorism.”

He followed this up with another sermon in June in which he added, “We know that Jews do not like Islam or the Muslims.”

B’nai Brith Canada said it had notified the Killarney Community League Hall, which was renting space to Mady for Friday Muslim prayers. The Hall responded by discontinuing his rental arrangement at the end of July.

The Edmonton Federation of Community Leagues (EFCL), of which Killarney is a member, has reminded its other members of their obligation to prevent their properties from being used for hate speech.

The Hate Crimes Unit of the Edmonton Police Service is investigating Mady’s conduct as well.

“We applaud the Killarney Community League Hall and the EFCL for doing the right thing and demonstrating real leadership on this issue,” said Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Officer of B’nai Brith Canada.

“There can be no room for hate speech in our communities, even when cloaked as religious dogma,” he added.

Mady has a troubling record on social media. In 2014, he shared a post predicting that, on Judgment Day, “the Muslims will kill the Jews.” In 2018, he stated that “The mission of the Muslim Brotherhood – to expel the Jews and restore the al-Aqsa Mosque – has not ended.” The post is notable because Mady identifies himself as a supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood.

In 2016, according to the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), he asserted that Jerusalem “will only be regained through blood” and falsely described Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi as a “Jewish Zionist”.

