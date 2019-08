Tanar Yonah helps you get to know the parties running for the Knesset and says that their agenda is not relevant in these elections.

Tamar Yonah speaks with veteran military, political and security strategist Dr. Mike Cohen, and editor of the book "Zionism, Post-Zionism & The Arab Problem".

He explains the musical chairs game of Israeli politics, and says that these upcoming elections are not about "ideology", but rather about "idolatry".