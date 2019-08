Esther Pollard fought for Jonathan's life for so many years, and now he is fighting for hers.

Behind the scenes in Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard’s new efforts to ease his parole conditions so he can take care of his cancer-stricken wife Esther.

Gil Hoffman also talks about whether politicians should all hide behind a rock between now and the September 17 election.