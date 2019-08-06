Proposed ethnic studies curriculum in CA includes suggested coursework such as 'Call to Boycott, Divest, and Sanction Israel.'

A national Zionist organization is opposing a California proposal for an ethnic studies curriculum, claiming it is anti-Israel and anti-Semitic.

“The proposed California high school ethnic studies curriculum pits Jews against other ethnic groups, presents a one-sided narrative of the Jewish state, and explicitly excludes Jews as an ethnic minority—despite an unprecedented rise in antisemitic attacks in the United States," said Masha Merkulova, Executive Director of Zionist organization Club Z.

"This is part of a larger epidemic of discrimination sweeping across high school and college campuses in which Jewish and Zionist students are intentionally excluded and harassed. We must act to stop this institutionalization of anti-Semitism.”

The CA Department of Education is considering the implementation of the Draft 2020 Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum, "which exploits the crisis on the border and manipulates the struggles of African-Americans to deliver anti-Israel and anti-Semitic messages," Club Z says. The curriculum includes suggested coursework with titles such: "Comparative Border Studies: Palestine and Mexico," "Direct Action Front for Palestine and Black Lives Matter," and "Call to Boycott, Divest, and Sanction Israel."

Furthermore, the few times that Jews are mentioned in the curriculum are in the context of "age-old sterotypes, referencing a Jewish business in relation to success and property rights." The curriculum also "pits Jews against other minorities, blaming them for the displacement of Arabs after the 'Nakba.'"

Club Z is calling on individuals—both Jewish and non-Jewish—to make their voices heard by signing their petition, submitting public comment, calling their legislators, and sharing the video.