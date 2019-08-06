Hundreds of housing units approved for Gush Etzion

This morning, Tuesday, the Civil Administration’s Higher Planning Council (in Beit El) approved several major plans for Judea and Samaria.

Hundreds of housing units were approved for Gush Etzion. 200 units were approved for the community of Metzad, while 100 units were approved for Ibei Hanachal. Both communities are located in southeastern Gush Etzion. In addition, the educational institution in Gevaot (Sadna) received legal authorization, paving the way to the establishment of permanent buildings there.

Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne’eman responded to the developments.

"Thank G-d today we received approval from the Higher Planning Council for new housing units in Gush Etzion. Congratulations to all of our residents on the 200 units in Metzad, which is historic in that it will triple the size of the community. Congratulations on the final approvals for the Sadna institution, which works towards integration and is located in Gevaot, and will enable permanent construction of tens of units.

"Another major breakthrough is the final approval for Ibei Hanachal, which essentially fully legalizes the community and includes the construction of 96 permanent homes.

"These are major accomplishments for southeastern Gush Etzion, for the Jewish communities in the Judean Desert, and of course for all of Judea and Samaria. This is an opportunity for me to thank Prime Minister Netanyahu on this impressive accomplishment. Let’s hope that the trend of development and construction in Judea and Samaria continues full speed ahead.”