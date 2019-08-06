Rouhani: 'War with Iran will be the mother of all wars'

Iranian president says that if the United States wants to have negotiations with Iran then it must lift all sanctions.

Peace with Iran is the mother of all peace and war with Iran is the mother of all wars, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani declared on Iranian TV on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

He said that if the United States wants to have negotiations with Iran then it must lift all sanctions.

On Monday, Iran threatened to take further steps to reduce compliance with the 2015 deal in about a months time if Europe still failed to protect Iran from US sanctions.

“With the continuation of the inaction of the Europeans in carrying out their commitments (to the nuclear deal) ... Iran will take a third step (in reducing commitments) in approximately one month,” said Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, according to Reuters.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday mocked the US sanctions regime against Iran, including the recent decision to impose sanctions against him personally, saying the US – not Iran – had been left isolated, claiming America is “standing alone” against Tehran.

“The US is standing alone in the world. It cannot create a coalition (in the Gulf),” said Zarif, according to Reuters.

The Iranian foreign minister also accused the US of trying to deprive Iran of its rights, but said the recent decision to sanction him personally was a sign US diplomatic efforts to build an Arab coalition against Iran had failed.