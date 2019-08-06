PA: We'll strengthen our presence in Judea and Samaria

PA cabinet leader announces intention to strengthen presence in all areas of Judea and Samaria in the wake of Israeli "attacks".

Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh on Monday blamed Israel for violating the signed agreements between the parties regarding the territories in Judea and Samaria.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting in Ramallah, Shtayyeh said, "Israel continues to attack cities and villages in Areas A, B and C on a daily basis and treats them all as areas under its security and civilian control.

In light of this, he added, the Palestinian Authority is looking into the possibility of treating all Palestinian territories as Area A, that is, under PA security and civilian control, and to strengthen the Palestinian presence throughout the territory and prevent Israeli activity there.

Shtayyeh made similar comments on Sunday as he met members of the committee to protect the Wadi al-Hummus neighborhood in eastern Jerusalem, where Israeli authorities recently demolished illegally constructed homes near the separation fence.

The PA accused Israel of carrying out a massacre following the home demolitions, and called on the international community “to intervene immediately and bring an end to Israeli aggression.”

In his remarks on Monday, Shtayyeh rejected the US proposal to resolve the conflict with Israel, which has come to be known as the “Deal of the Century”.

The PA has rejected the US peace plan before it has even been unveiled, claiming it is biased in Israel’s favor.