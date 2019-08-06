Erdan prevents PA events in Jerusalem

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan on Monday signed orders preventing events sponsored and funded by the Palestinian Authority (PA) from being held in eastern Jerusalem.

The events were to include Palestinian Arab national songs and speeches by senior PA officials with senior members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine terrorist organization planning to take part.

The first event was held in memory of Fatah activist Ahmed Adila and the second was held in memory of Sobhi Jusha, a Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) activist who was deported to Jordan many years ago and who was one of the founders of the Nidal Shaabi - National Resistance Party, which has representatives in the PA cabinet.

Minister Erdan also signed an extension of an injunction preventing Palestinian Authority activity in eastern Jerusalem after adopting the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and Israel Police recommendations on the issue.

The order restricts the operation of institutions in eastern Jerusalem which are affiliated with the Palestinian Authority.

The orders were issued in accordance with the Interim Agreement Implementation Law on the West Bank and the Gaza Strip (restriction of activity), which prohibits the Palestinian Authority from opening or running a mission, holding an assembly or activity in the State of Israel, and authorizing the Minister of Public Security to prohibit such activity.

"The Palestinian Authority is constantly trying to produce a Palestinian grip on Jerusalem in every possible way, including transferring funding for its activities, and the Israel Police is constantly working to trace and block these attempts. I will fight in every way to prevent violations of our sovereignty in all parts of our capital, Jerusalem," clarified Erdan.