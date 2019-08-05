Israel Police rescues 2 jet-skiers whose motor stalled, moments before they crash on nearby boulders.

Israel Police released footage of the aftermath of a last-second rescue that prevented two jet-skiers from crashing on boulders.

Two riders on one jet-ski almost crashed when their vessel's motor stalled, leaving them adrift and bereft of control as they careened towards the jutting boulders on the Tel Aviv coastline.

At the last moment they were intercepted by a police jet-skier who assisted them and saw them to safety.

Rescue boats and jet-skis are used by police and search-and-rescue organizations along Israel's coast and the Kinneret during swimming season to aid swimmers who are drawn out by the strong undertow and cannot get back to shore.

Over the years, police and volunteer forces have rescued thousands from drowning.