Leftist activist: 'Do you think I'm afraid of Jewish garbage?'

The Jerusalem Magistrates Court rejected a restraining order request filed by far-left activist Guy Hirschfeld against the Zionist organization Im Tirtzu, which has been filming Hirschfeld's interactions with IDF soldiers.

Hirschfeld, a vocal member of the far-left organization Ta'ayush, frequently films and harasses IDF soldiers and Jewish residents living in Judea and Samaria, the latter of whom he has labeled "Jewish garbage" and "Judeo-Nazis."

During one such confrontation reported last year by Israel's public broadcaster Kan, Hirschfeld launched into a racist diatribe against an IDF soldier of Ethiopian descent and told him to "return to his pen" in Ethiopia.

Recently, members of Im Tirtzu led by the organization's project coordinator Yehuda Sharabany have been filming and uploading videos of Hirschfeld's activities to social media, which have been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

Last month, members of Im Tirtzu together with wounded IDF veterans protested outside of Hirschfeld's home and distributed flyers to residents of the community with information about Hirschfeld's anti-IDF activities.

Hirschfeld responded by filing a restraining order against Im Tirtzu, which was rejected by the court on the basis that Im Tirtzu's activities constituted a legitimate democratic tool.

"These circumstances do not justify granting a restraining order," wrote judge Michal Sharvit.

"Many times the petitioner (Hirschfeld) came close to the camera lens of the respondent (Im Tirtzu) and laughed, sometimes sang, in a manner that indicates that he was not concerned or harassed by the respondent," continued Sharvit. "In another instance, [Hirschfeld] said 'who am I afraid of, the Jewish garbage? Do you think I am afraid of garbage like you?'"

Im Tirtzu project coordinator Yehuda Sharabany thanked the judge and called Hirschfeld a hypocrite for trying to prevent Im Tirtzu from exposing his anti-IDF activities.

"So long as Hirschfeld continues to harass IDF soldiers, we will be there to expose him and ensure that the people of Israel know who he is and what he's doing," said Sharabany.

"Hirschfeld's hypocritical attempt to prevent us from exposing his anti-Israel actions is a disgrace," continued Sharabany," but as long as he's using his energy to attack us rather than IDF soldiers, we are pleased."

"Im Tirtzu will continue to film and expose all those who seek to harass our soldiers," concluded Sharabany.