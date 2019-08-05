Helping young couples and remembering the uprooting of graves

Organizers of a Sunday evening event showed a film called "A Double Burial," focusing on the families whose loved ones were uprooted from their graves in Gush Katif and reinterred elsewhere.

"It brings up really the trauma that these families had to relieve, whether they were families of soldiers who gave their lives for the country or other people who died other tragic kinds of deaths or natural deaths," organizer Lisa Goldenhersh told Arutz Sheva. "It was really one of the worst traumas, among the worst traumas that the people of Gush Katif had to bear during this very turbulent tumultuous time."

Sunday's event was a fundraiser for the Gush Katif Bride Project, which Goldenhersh helped found.

"Our project is very very special because what we do is we have over the last 14 years since the expulsion," Goldenhersh explained. "We have been giving beautiful packages of everything that a young couple needs in order to get married and we decided to choose this time, because it's a time of financial stress yet a time of wonderful happiness for these families. And we want to show that we still care about them even 14 years afterwards, as we've cared about them after the expulsion from Gush Katif."

"That's what we've been doing, we've been raising money and this evening is a meaningful fundraiser, to bring awareness that there's still a very deep pain in the hearts of the people of Gush Katif."

Gush Katif expellee Anita Tucker, who lived in Netzer Hazani for 30 years, told Arutz Sheva that it's a "privilege" to understand what it means to long for home.

"Now we understand the longing of G-d for his home in the Holy Temple," she explained. "Maybe that's why G-d did it, so that we'll know how to built better."

"G-d willing, we'll do it again," she added.