Unique delegation from Singapore visits Israel

7 businessmen from Singapore had 1 day to explore Israel, and chose to come to the Binyamin region.

An unusual delegation was seen visiting the Binyamin region a few days ago.

Seven businessmen from Singapore came to examine investments in over 50 companies around Tel Aviv, with potential investments of over a million dollar per company. They had only one day to explore Israel, which they spent in the Binyamin region located in the heart of Israel.

The delegation started the day by meeting Shlomo Keshet at Sabonetto Soap Factory. After almost emptying out the souvenir shop, they asked if they could order from overseas. They were very excited to hear that there is a digital shop, named The Heart of Israel, which ships everywhere and already has a few dozen buyers from Singapore.

After an emotional tour of the tabernacle site at ancient Shiloh, they finished the day with a meeting with the head of the Binyamin Council Israel Gantz. They expressed excitement at meeting a young leader so involved in the daily life of his residents, and connected to the common ground between both countries.