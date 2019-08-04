Poll: 54 seats for right-wing bloc without Liberman

Blue and White is the largest party, with 30 seats, while Likud gets 29. United Right in 3-way tie for third largest party, with 11 seats.

Blue and White is the largest party, with 30 seats, according to a poll published Sunday on Reshet Bet.

The Kantar TNS poll also revealed that the Likud party was awarded 29 seats. The United Right without Otzma Yehudit, headed by Ayelet Shaked, reaches a double-digit figure of 11 seats.

Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu also rises to 11 seats, as does the Joint List of Arab parties.

The Meretz-Democratic Camp list gets 8 seats, Shas and United Torah Judaism get 7 seats each, and Labor-Gesher rises by a seat 6 seats.

The left-wing bloc without the Arabs, according to the poll, reaches 44 seats in the Knesset. The right-wing bloc without Liberman reaches 54 seats and with him - 65.