Hanegbi admits: We approached Blue and White

"We approached Blue and White about a unity government and the answer was no," says Likud minister.

Minister for Regional Cooperation Tzachi Hanegbi (Likud) admitted on Saturday that after the last elections, the Likud tried to form a unity government.

"We approached Blue and White in the last elections about a unity government and the answer was no," Hanegbi said while speaking in Kfar Saba.

He added, "Netanyahu will not be replaced in any case, we do not behead our leaders. There has never been any election campaign in which the Likud did not win at least three to four more seats than predicted in the polls. There's a certain majority on the right that is undermined by [Avigdor] Liberman. The Likud and Prime Minister's position is to establish a right-wing government as a goal.”

Hanegbi also discussed the failed union between the United Right and Otzma Yehudit, saying, "We in the Likud are liberal and do not accept racist people like Ben Gvir to our ranks.”