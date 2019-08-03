Footage shows Corbyn at 2009 anti-Israel rally

British Labour leader in hot water following revelation that he attended a 2009 protest march that likened Israel to Nazi Germany.

British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is in hot water again, after it was revealed that he attended a 2009 protest march that likened Israel to Nazi Germany.

Footage emerged on Wednesday of the Labour leader at the rally, where vile signs and posters accused the Jewish state of following in Adolf Hitler’s footsteps.

Corbyn was a backbench MP at the time he attended the rally, noted The Sun.

One banner shown at the rally turned the Star of David into a swastika while another showed leading Israeli figures next to senior Nazis with the message, “History repeats itself – stop the genocide”.

Gaza was called a “concentration camp” and Israel was accused of being “thirsty for blood” and “child killers”, according to The Sun.

Corbyn even gave a speech at the event in Birmingham that was branded an “anti-Semitic hate rally” by a Twitter user known as The Golem who found the pictures.

A Labour Party spokesman said, “Jeremy has a long and principled record of support for Palestinian rights and human rights, and that is the right thing to do. Like other politicians, he has attended many demonstrations, and is obviously not responsible for the banners that other people bring along.”

The incident is the latest in a series of anti-Semitic incidents involving Corbyn and the Labour party, which has suspended dozens of members in recent years over their anti-Semitic statements.

Corbyn himself has been accused of holding anti-Semitic views by senior UK Jewish leaders.

The Labour leader has also been criticized for calling Hamas and Hezbollah his "friends" and for outright refusing to condemn those two terrorist organizations despite being urged to do so by local Jewish groups.

Other controversial incidents included the publishing of photos of the Labour leader at a cemetery in Tunisia holding a wreath near the graves of some of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) terrorists who were responsible for the massacre of the 11 Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

Days later, a picture emerged of Corbyn apparently making a salute linked to the Muslim Brotherhood organization.

Recently, however, Corbyn acknowledged that his party has an anti-Semitism problem as Labour launched an educational webpage that hopes to help drive anti-Semitism out of the party.

He later proposed changes to the party’s complaints system to speed up the expulsion of members over anti-Semitism.

