Man drowns in pool in Gush Etzion

30-year-old man in critical condition after drowning in a private pool in Gush Etzion.

A 30-year-old man drowned in a private pool in Gush Etzion on Friday afternoon. Magen David Adom paramedics performed CPR on him.

Following lengthy resuscitation efforts, the man’s pulse returned and the medical staff evacuated him to the Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem, where he listed in critical condition.

Senior MDA paramedics Eyal Zahavi and Danny Rotenberg said, "When we arrived, we saw a 30-year-old man lying near the pool, with on-call paramedics performing CPR on him.”

“We continued the medical treatment which included administering drugs and resuscitation and when his condition stabilized slightly and it was possible to do so, we moved him to an intensive care ambulance and evacuated him to hospital while continuing life-saving medical treatment.”

