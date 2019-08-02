'Women of the Wall' hide Torah scroll in public bathroom

The Women of the Wall hold their monthly prayer service at the Western Wall for the new month of Av on Friday morning.

A group of about 20 women of Women of the Wall particapated in a Rosh Chodesh prayer for the month of Av by the Western Wall on Friday morning.

During the service, a Torah scroll was found in the public bathroom at the Western Wall plaza. "The Torah scroll arrived the night before and was hidden in the public bathroom at the Western Wall plaza in order to smuggle it in [into the women's section] in a blatant violation of the guidelines," the Western Wall Heritage Foundation stated.

"A member of Women of the Wall removed the head covering of an Orthodox woman. The violent attack caused an anxiety attack and was treated by MDA personnel," the Western Wall Heritage Foundation continued. Also, "one of the activists from the Women of the Wall who entered the crowd of young haredi women was violently attacked and rescued by the Israeli police."

"The Western Wall Heritage Foundation firmly condemns the provocation of the Women of the Wall every month as well as the fierce violence against them. The events are being handled by the Israeli police," the Western Wall Heritage Foundation concluded.

At least one arrest has been made.