Poll: United Right is stable with 11 seats

New poll conducted for Radio 103FM finds that the right bloc has 57 seats, but cannot form a government without Avigdor Liberman.

A poll conducted by the Smith Institute for Radio 103FM shows that the United Right party is stable and retains its power as expressed in recent polls - 11 seats.

The data shows that if the party had run with Zehut and Otzma Yehudit it could have achieved 14 seats, two of which come at the expense of Yisrael Beytenu.

Likud, according to the poll, wins 31 seats and the Blue and White party, headed by Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid, has 29.

The Arab Joint List receives 11 seats, Yisrael Beytenu wins 10, Shas has 8 and the Democratic Union alliance between Meretz and Ehud Barak’s party has 8 as well.

The United Torah Judaism party wins just 7 seats in the poll and the Labor Party only 5.

The right-wing bloc led by Binyamin Netanyahu has 57 seats in this poll, compared to 53 for the center-left bloc, which includes the Joint List. In other words, even now - about a month and a half before the election - neither Netanyahu nor Gantz have the ability to form a government even after the next election, without Avigdor Liberman.