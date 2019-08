A look at Europe's coping with terror makes it clear to all of us: The European Union is the one to learn from Israel.

The former EU envoy to Israel Ambassador Lars Faaborg-Anderson suggested that Israel can learn from the EU how to fight terrorism.

Josh Hasten said: "Thanks but we’ll pass."

Also, Josh is adamant that Israel should never again negotiate with Hamas over the exchange of IDF soldiers living or deceased for terrorist prisoners. Instead Israel should flex its muscles as the stronger power and demand that Hamas give back our boys.