Head of US Army Futures Command visits Israel

Gen. John M. Murray meets Chief of Staff and other senior officers, sees new and advanced IDF weaponry.

The visit to Israel of the Commander of the US Army Futures Command, Gen. John M. Murray, concluded on Thursday.

Gen. Murray participated in a visit to the IDF lead by the Commander of the Ground Forces, Maj. Gen. Yoel Strick.

During his visit, Gen. Murray met with the IDF Chief of the General Staff, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi, and senior officers in the Ground Forces. General Murray also visited Firing Range 24 where new and advanced weaponry of the IDF was displayed.

The US Army Futures Command (AFC) was established in July 2018 and is responsible for modernization and development of technological capabilities within the US Army.

Gen. Murray took command of the AFC in August 2018, and his current visit to the IDF is his first visit to a foreign military as CO AFC.

During the visit, IDF and US Army officials discussed mutual operational concerns and technological advancements as part of the ongoing partnership between the two militaries.

The members of the US delegation and IDF commanders expressed their commitment to maintaining the close strategic relationship between the IDF and the US Army.





