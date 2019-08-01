Poll: Lack of unity costs right-wing four seats

Poll gives Likud 30, Blue & White 29, United Right 11. Right-wing loses 4 seats to parties which fail to cross the threshold alone.

The failure of the Israeli Right to unify ahead of the September 17th election could cost it as much as four seats, a new poll shows.

According to the poll, which was conducted by Camil Fuchs on behalf of Channel 13, the Likud would be the largest party in the Knesset if new elections were held today, followed by the center-left Blue and White with 29 seats. Both parties currently have 35 seats.

Yisrael Beytenu would win 11 seats, up from its current five, while the Arab Joint List would rise from 10 to 11.

The United Right party – an alliance of the Jewish Home, National Union, and New Right – would win 11 seats as well, compared to just five won by the Jewish Home and National Union in April. The New Right did not cross the threshold in the previous election.

Shas would fall to six seats, the poll projected, while United Torah Judaism would fall to seven seats. Both parties won 8 seats each in April.

The Labor party would win six seats if new elections were held today, the same number it currently holds, while the far-left Democratic Camp – a union of the Meretz and Israel Democratic Party – would win nine seats.

The poll also found that separate runs by the libertarian-leaning Zehut party and the Otzma Yehudit party would cost the Right the number of votes equivalent to about four seats.

Two-thirds of the votes went to Zehut, the poll showed, with just 1.3 seats-worth of votes going to Otzma.