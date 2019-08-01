Report: Israeli missile strike on southern Syria

Syria claims projectile fired from Israel landed in Quneitra province along border with Israel.

An Israeli missile hit southern Syria on Thursday, without causing any casualties, Syrian state media said.

The projectile fell in the Tel Bariqa area in Quneitra province, near the border with Israel, state news agency SANA said on its Telegram channel, without providing additional details.

A spokesperson for the Israeli army said it does not comment on foreign reports.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said regime loyalists are present in the area targeted by Thursday's missile attack.

It did not report any casualties.

Arab media outlets claim the projectile targeted forces from the Lebanese-based Hezbollah terrorist group in the area.

The Syrian province of Quneitra includes the Syrian-controlled part of the Golan Heights.

Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes in Syria, most of them against what it says are Iranian and Hezbollah targets.

Hezbollah is a Lebanese Shiite group that supports Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, who is also backed by Tehran.

Israel says it is determined to prevent its arch-foe Iran from entrenching itself militarily in Syria, where Tehran backs Assad's regime.

The apparent missile attack comes days after Arab media outlets claimed Israeli fighter jets struck Iranian-linked targets in Iraq.

According to a report by the London-based Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper that Israeli F-35I fighter jets bombed a target in the northern Iraqi Salahuddin province on July 19th.

The target struck by the Israeli fighters was reported to be a base operated by an Iraqi Shi’ite militia with close ties to the Iranian government.

A number of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards soldiers and members of the Hezbollah terrorist organization – which is allied with Iran – were reportedly killed in the attack.

The Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper also claimed Israeli aircraft conducted a second strike deep inside Iraqi territory, bombing a base operated by another Iranian-linked militia group.

The second attack reportedly took place this Sunday, and targeted a base 25 miles from Baghdad and 50 miles from the Iranian border where, like the first target, Iran is said to have been storing ballistic missiles.