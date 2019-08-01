Israeli girl drowns at hotel pool in Greece

8-year-old girl dies during vacation with grandparents on the island of Crete.

An 8-year-old girl from central Israel drowned to death on Thursday during a vacation in the town of Hersonissos in Crete.

Preliminary information indicates that the girl was on vacation with her grandparents on the island of Crete. Media outlets in Greece reported that the child underwent resuscitation attempts that continued in the hospital emergency room, but doctors were forced to determine her death.

Greek police are investigating where the lifeguard of the pool was when the girl drowned.

The Foreign Ministry said that the event was recognized and was being handled by the Israelis Abroad Department at the Consular Division of the Foreign Ministry and the Israeli Consulate in Athens, which are assisting the family in returning the deceased for burial in Israel.