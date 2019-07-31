Israeli-Arab captured by ISIS: Bring me home

BBC Arabic broadcast a rare testimony of an Israeli who joined ISIS in Syria in recent years and now wants to come back to Israel.

Sayyaf Sharif Daoud, a captured Israeli-Arab Islamic State (ISIS) fighter who holds Israeli citizenship, said in a recent interview on BBC Arabic that he had joined ISIS instead of the “Palestinian resistance” because his experience of having lived through the Second Intifada had taught him that Israel "has not done one percent of what Bashar Al-Assad has done."

Daoud also said he hopes that Israel will take him back so that his life can return to normal. He added that Israel is a democracy in which he has not seen injustice and in which Arabs and Jews live together and are treated equally.

The interview was translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).