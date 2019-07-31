Wanted son of Osama bin Laden dead

Intelligence information indicates the death of the wanted son of Osama bin Laden, 30-year-old Hamza.

The officials refused to provide further details. No response was received from the White House.

In March, the US State Department announced it was offering a $ 1 million prize to anyone who would provide information about Hamza bin Laden's whereabouts.

In recent years, Hamza has posted messages in videos calling on his adherents to attack the US and its allies in revenge for his father's death.