Abbas: Israel destroying all opportunities for peace

PA chairman: Israel does not respect the agreements we signed with it, US is no longer considered an honest mediator.

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday discussed his decision to stop implementing agreements with Israel.

“The Palestinian Authority's leadership has made a decision to stop fulfilling the agreements it signed with Israel, because the Israeli government does not respect them and acts to shatter the agreements reached between us through international mediation. It is destroying all opportunities for peace,” Abbas charged, according to a report in Channel 13 News.

Abbas had announced last Thursday that the PA would not agree to have dictates imposed on it and allow Israel to establish a reality on the ground by means of force, especially in Jerusalem.

Despite the announcement, however, analysts were quick to question whether Abbas seriously intended to deliver on the threat, which has been made several times in the past.

In his remarks on Tuesday, Abbas also once again blasted the United States, saying, "The US administration is no longer considered an honest mediator due to the decisions it made against the Palestinian issue.”

“The ‘Deal of the Century’ is an attempt to bring down all the international agreements aimed at resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. We will not stand idly by in the face of this dangerous plan," he added.

Abbas’ comments refer to the US peace plan, the economic component of which was partially unveiled at a Bahrain conference in June.

The PA has rejected the US peace plan before it has even been unveiled, claiming it is biased in Israel’s favor.