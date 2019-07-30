Chief of Staff awards citation to Navy's Commando Unit

The IDF Chief of the General Staff, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi, on Tuesday awarded a citation to the Israeli Navy's Commando Unit (Flotilla 13). In addition, a medal of appreciation was awarded by the Chief of the General Staff to the Missile Boats Flotilla (Flotilla 3) and certificates of appreciation to the Submarine Flotilla (Flotilla 7), as well as other classified forces in the Israeli Navy.

These awards were given as a sign of appreciation for a series of operational activities as part of a campaign led by the Israeli Navy over the last year.

The awards ceremony took place at the Israeli Naval base in Haifa, and was led by Chief of the General Staff, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi, the Commanding Officer of the Israeli Navy, Vice Admiral Eli Sharvit, the Commanding Officer of the Israeli Naval Base in Haifa, Rear Admiral Gil Aginsky, Israeli Navy Commanders, combat soldiers and other guests.

The citation, the medal of appreciation and the certificates of appreciation were awarded to the Navy units for groundbreaking operational activities, that they carried out using operational and technological innovation while demonstrating courage, determination, creativity and composure. The IDF will continue to enhance its operational-technological and intelligence capabilities.

Kohavi said, "Along with all these words of appreciation, there are still soldiers who put their lives on the line for Israel's security, and those are the Flotilla 13 Commanders and Combat Soldiers. I wish to thank you from the bottom of my heart. I very much appreciate what you do, and I trust you deeply – you have demonstrated resourcefulness, initiative and determination. When I say determination, it's just not another word from the officers' dictionary – its real determination. If you don't succeed in one way, you go back and succeed another way. This determination defines not only you, but the entire Israeli Navy.”

“I am very proud of you. You've shown great courage, professionalism, and both of them led to a direct contribution to the security of the State of Israel. If we'll look at the bigger picture more generally, as I emphasized in my opening remarks, the IDF operates and will operate in all the arenas – air, land, and sea. The IDF will do everything in its capabilities to target and thwart our enemies through different means. I thank you, I appreciate you greatly, blessed is the IDF, and blessed is the State of Israel that we possess these capabilities and that we have the Israeli Navy. Go forth and prosper."

Vice Admiral Sharvit said, "The secret of naval power is found in the connection between the cutting edge of the Flotilla 13 combat troops, who have just received this citation, having worked with determination, composure, sophistication, creativity and courage, together with our long-reaching arm above the water - the Missile Boats Flotilla. The Missile Boats Flotilla, which was awarded a medal of appreciation after thousands of hours at sea amid the waves, across the seas, in the north and in the south, acted determinedly, sharply and precisely in leading the forces to their operational destination. Equally as important, is the connection with the long-reaching arm underneath the water - the Submarine Flotilla which operated with caution, exceptional professionalism, great dedication all while suiting itself to the challenges at hand.”

"It is important that we continue to act humbly and modestly, out of sight, in the exact way we have acted so far. I believe in you, I trust you, go out there, sail, dive and return safely to the home port," he added.





