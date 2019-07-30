Poll: 12 seats for Unified Right

First poll following right-wing merger finds neither left nor right able to form coalition.

The Unified Right under Ayelet Shaked would win 12 Knesset seats if elections were held today, according to a new poll conducted published Tuesday evening by News 12.

According to the poll, if the elections were held today, the Likud and Blue and White parties would win 30 seats each. The Unified Right would place third with 12 seats, followed by the Joint Arab List with 11 seats.

Yisrael Beyteinu would receive 10 seats, while United Torah Judaism would receive eight. Shas would receive seven seats, as would the Democratic Union. The Labor-Gesher joint list would receive five seats.

The Zehut and Otzma Yehudit parties would fail to clear the electoral threshold, the poll found.

Neither side would be able to form a majority coalition without the Yisrael Beyteinu party.

The poll found that if Otzma Yehudit and Zehut were to join the Unified Right, the list would grow to 14 seats, but the Likud would fall to 28 while all other parties would remain unchanged.