Shas aiming for 10 Knesset seats

Min. Deri: urges party MKs not to respond to Yisrael Beytenu statements and concentrate instead on 'true enemy,' Blue and White's MK Lapid.

With less than fifty days left until the elections, the haredi parties are aiming high: Sephardic-haredi Shas aspires to ten Knesset seats, while the Ashkenazic-haredi UTJ wants eight, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

According to Kikar Hashabbat, Shas is currently holding meetings to prepare for the upcoming campaigns, aimed at encouraging the party's supporters to go to the polls..

In a meeting, Shas Chairman Interior Minister Aryeh Deri announced that the party wants to secure ten Knesset seats in the upcoming elections. According to Deri, the goal is within reach, as long as the campaign is done properly.

He also urged the party's Knesset members to speak in interviews about the party's economic achievements in the past Knesset, and to talk less about religion and politics.

"This is reality," a Shas MK said. "We can expand our power int he Knesset. Deri is right that it's within reach. The public understands and believes that Shas is loyal to the right. Shas is united as always, we have no natural enemies. Certainly, if the analysts' estimates are accurate and the turnout rate will drop, we can and must believe that we can reach ten Knesset seats."

Deri also requested that party MKs avoid responding to Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman's statements, and spend more time talking about Blue and White leader MK Yair Lapid, since he is "the real enemy of the Israeli public in general and of the haredim particularly."

Meanwhile, UTJ is hoping to retain its current eight KNesset seats: "We brought in that eighth seat by a few dozen votes," a UTJ MK said. "The public needs to know and internalize how much a vote counts. Don't take it lightly."

"We can retain our current strength in the Knesset, and I hope that time will do its part. The previous elections were influenced by the municipal elections, but now the situation is different, now there's unity."

Speaking to Kikar Hashabbat, the source said: "Proper work can keep the eighth seat, and who knows? Maybe there will even be a ninth. It's not imaginary."