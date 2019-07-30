Bomb defused, Arabs riot as Jews visit Joseph's Tomb

1,200 Israelis visit Tomb of Joseph in Shechem overnight. IDF forces securing the pilgrimage discover bomb, are attacked by rioters.

Roughly 1,200 Israeli Jews visited the Tomb of Joseph on the southern edge of the city of Shechem (Nablus) overnight.

Israeli security forces, including the IDF, Border Police, and Israel Police secured the perimeter around the holy site, and escorted the convoy of buses into and out of the city.

During security searches ahead of the convoy’s arrival, IDF forces discovered a pipe bomb hidden in the tomb compound. The explosive device was removed and destroyed by an army sapper unit.

Later, as the civilian visitors arrived at the tomb, Arab rioters clashed with Israeli security forces along the security perimeter outside of the tomb.

Rioters hurled stones at Israeli security personnel and set tires on fire, prompting IDF forces to respond with crowd control methods.

Israeli forces also carried out a series of raids overnight, arresting 15 wanted terror suspects across Judea and Samaria.

The arrest operations were a joint effort of the IDF, Shin Bet internal security agency, Israel Police, and Border Police.

The 15 arrested suspects were taken into custody and transferred for questioning.