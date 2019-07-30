Poll: Blue and White losing the Russian vote

Blue and White is losing some of its Russian-speaking voters, Israel Hayom reported.

A new poll by "Hagal Hahadash" showed that the center-left party has reason to worry, since it seems to have lost one-third of its Russian-speaking voters to the Yisrael Beytenu and Likud.

In April 2019, the Russian vote was worth three Knesset seats. Now, the statistics show that the party will lose at least one Knesset seat, which will be split mostly between Yisrael Beytenu and the Likud. And while Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu prides himself on the manager of his Russian campaign, MK Robert Ilatov, who was Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman's right hand-man, and former Olympic athlete Aleksandr Averbukh, Blue and White's Russian campaign rests on the shoulders of a single MK: the party's Yoel Razvozov, placed eighteenth on their list.

Israel Hayom also showed that another statistic showed that an eighth - or 40,000 - of Russian-speaking voters claim that placing MK Razvozov higher on the party's list would raise the chance that they would vote for the party. This would return the party's lost seat and possibly strengthen its positiion in the upcoming elections.

The poll also showed that one-fifth of Russian-speaking voters believe that if Razvozov will leave Blue and White and join Yisrael Beytenu, there is a higher chance that they will vote for the party. It also showed that an eighth of the voters say if Razvozov joins the Likud, it raises the chance that they will vote for the Likud.