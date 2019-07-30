PA summer camp in J'lem: 'We will remain here millions of years'

Summer camp includes combat lessons taught by PA police and songs: 'We will continue to stand proudly on all our lands.'

One hundred Arab children, aged 7 to 12, are attending a summer camp in eastern Jerusalem's Issawiya village, which is under full Israeli control.

Yediot Aharonot reported that the party sponsoring the camp is the Palestinian Authority (PA), and the contents of the camp are dictated by the PA “Higher Council for Youth and Sports,” and emphasize nationalism.

The camp includes Krav Maga (contact combat) lessons, slogans against Jews and about fighting spirit, lessons on the “Nakba,” and studies on the “Palestinian heritage". The ceremonies that take place there begin with the raising of "Palestinian" flags and the singing of the “Palestinian” anthem.

One of the songs taught at the camp includes the words: "We will not leave these lands, we will remain. We will remain here for millions of years." In another song, a line reads "On all our lands we will continue to stand proudly without being humiliated on your land Palestine." Another song reads "Justice will not disappear from north to south. This people will not die - liberty, liberty, liberty. This people wants liberty for our prisoners."

As part of the camp, the children traveled to Jericho, which is under full PA control, where they had Krav Maga classes taught by PA police.