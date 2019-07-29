Stun grenade thrown at Jerusalem apartment was criminal, police believe.

Israel Police were called to a Jerusalem apartment after a stun grenade was thrown at it, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

The incident, which occurred in the city's Ramot neighborhood during the early hours of Monday morning, did not cause injuries or damage.

Police and a sapper arriving at the scene began collecting evidence and searching for the perpetrators.

According to Kikar Hashabbat, initial investigations show that the incident is probably criminal in nature.

The investigation is ongoing.