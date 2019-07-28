Avner Netanyahu files harassment complaint against attorney

The son of the PM files a police complaint against social activist Barak Cohen who regularly insults well-known people in public.

Avner Netanyahu, the son of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, filed a complaint on Sunday against attorney Barak Cohen for harassment and infringement of privacy.

Cohen, who regularly surprises politicians and public figures with insulting remarks, came to a restaurant where Avner Netanyahu was eating on Saturday night and began insulting him harshly.

He called out to him, among other things: "A family of thieves. Your father is a corrupt thief. Get out of here. You're the brother of a whore." On Sunday, Avner filed a complaint with the police.

"I filed a harassment complaint with the police today against Barak Cohen," Avner wrote on his Facebook page. "Time after time he follows me, comes to the places where I am and begins videoing me and insulting me. There's a way to conduct political arguments. Bullying and harassment of uninvolved civilians are unequivocally not the way."

Among Cohen's scorned list are among others, the prime minister's other son Yair Netanyahu, Miri Regev, Rabbi Rafi Peretz, Effi Naveh, and others.