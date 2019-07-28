Ramle man shot and killed - over a parking spot

A 74-year old Lod resident has been arrested on suspicion of shooting the 40-year old man.

A 40-year old man was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon when another man shot him in the parking lot of a commercial center in Ramle.

An MDA team that was called to the scene treated the wounded man and evacuated him in critical condition while performing CPR to Assaf Harofeh Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"When we arrived the parking lot of the commercial center, we saw an unconscious person with gunshot wounds on his body and a policewoman was carrying out basic CPR operations," MDA paramedic Ophir Shish said.

"We continued the medical treatment and carried out advanced resuscitation operations and quickly evacuated him to the ambulance and transported him in a critical condition while continuing CPR. A woman and a girl who were there at the time of the incident were agitated and treated by other MDA teams who arrived at the site," Shish added.

The police said that an initial investigation of the incident showed that the victim was shot over a parking dispute. The suspect, a 74-year old resident of Lod, was arrested for questioning. "Police forces are gathering evidence from the site and an investigation has been opened to clarify the circumstances of the incident."