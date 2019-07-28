Watch: Whale shark in Gulf of Eilat
Whale shark filmed swimming in the Gulf of Eilat, fourth time that species of shark has been spotted in Israeli waters this year.
The whale shark in Gulf of Eilat
Shani Alosh, Nature and Parks Authority
