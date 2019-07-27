Jewish boy wounded in stone attack in Samaria

A boy was lightly injured on Saturday night by stones hurled by Arabs in the Karnei Shomron area.

The stone that was thrown at the car

An 11-year-old boy was slightly injured in the Samaria area on Saturday night after Arabs threw stones at the vehicle he was riding in.

The boy was hit in the head and received medical treatment.

Three other people in the car suffered from shock and also received treatment. It was reported that one of the victims suffering from shock was also treated for a possible shrapnel wound near her eye. Her condition is light.

According to the report, the vehicle that was attacked continued traveling to a Jewish community, where the children were treated by IDF forces.