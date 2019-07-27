Liberman: 'No problem with Shaked, just with the messianics'

YIsrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman on Saturday emphasized that he is willing to sit with the New Right, but not with the "messianics."

At a Shabbatarbut (political and cultural forums that take place on the Sabbath) event in Hadera, Liberman said: "[New Right Chairwoman] Ayelet Shaked was an excellent Justice Minister and there's no problem, but if she comes in the same package as the messianics - that's a problem."

"Rabbi Rafi Peretz, [Bezalel] Smotrich, and [Itamar] Ben-Gvir - out."

Rabbi Peretz is currently Education Minister and leads the United Right party. Smotrich is his number two, and serving as Transportation Minister.

The United Right and New Right are currently in talks to run in a joint list.

Regarding the haredim, Liberman said: "About the issue of drafting [haredi] yeshiva students, there will be no compromise. My offer is proper and balanced. I don't understand why they didn't accept it. What's shaken things up over the past year is a callous attempt to change the status quo. We're not against the haredim, we're against religious coercion. Lie and let live. We will not enter any government with the haredim or the messianics."

When asked for his opinion on the charges against Israel Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and the expected indictment, Liberman said: "Everyone enjoys the assumption of innocence. I am against judging people in your living room, until there is an absolute ruling. [Blue and White Chairman MK] Benny Gantz cannot create a government on its own. Blue and White are in competition for who can suck up to the haredim more."