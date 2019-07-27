Three Arab parties announce joint run

Three Arab parties unite under single list, MK Odeh promises fourth will join this week.

Three of the four Arab parties on Saturday announced that they would run in a united list.

The Hadash, Ra'am, and Ta'al parties will run under a single ticket, the parties announced.

"We are announcing the creation of a joint list," MK Ayman Odeh (Hadash) said at a Saturday press conference in Nazareth. "In another two days, Balad will join us."

MK Ahmad Tibi, who initially argued against the agreement, has been placed third in the joint list, and will head his Ta'al faction.

In April's elections, the four parties ran in two lists: Ra'am-Balad, and Hadash-Ta'al. Together, the two lists won 10 Knesset seats, down from 13 after 2015's elections.