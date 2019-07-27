Poll: Netanyahu most suitable candidate for PM

45% of the public believes that Netanyahu is the most suitable candidate to lead the country. Gantz received 35%.

Most of the Israeli public still believes that Binyamin Netanyahu is the most suitable candidate for Prime Minister, according to a poll published on Friday on Kan 11 News.

The poll finds that 45% of the public believes that Netanyahu is the most suitable candidate to lead the country, compared with 35% who believe that Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz is the most suitable candidate for Prime Minister.

At the same time, 38% of supporters of Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu party do not want either of them in the position. 37% of them support Netanyahu, compared with 25% who support Gantz.

In addition, almost half of the public would prefer a government headed by a party that is not the Likud should Netanyahu again fail to form a government. 28% would prefer a government headed by another senior Likud official other than Netanyahu, and only 8% think there should another election.

The vast majority of Netanyahu’s supporters, 61%, would prefer to see another senior Likud leader as Prime Minister if Netanyahu fails to form a government after the September election. 13% would prefer another election, and only 8% support the establishment of a government headed by a party other than the Likud.

In contrast, 51% of Yisrael Beytenu supporters prefer that the mandate be transferred to another party. 22% prefer that another Likud official form a government, and only 5% think that it is worthwhile to go to a third election if a government headed by Netanyahu cannot be formed.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)