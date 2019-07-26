MGM to remove six-pointed star from security guard shirts

MGM Resorts International to remove six-pointed star from security guard shirts following complaint that it looks like Jude yellow star.

Casino operator MGM Resorts International will remove a six-pointed star from yellow security guard shirts after a casino guest said they reminded her of the Jude yellow star that Jews were forced to wear by Nazi Germany, The Associated Press reported on Thursday.

The decision to remove the logo was made following an inquiry by the Cleveland Jewish News after a complaint by a reader.

The Nevada-based company told the newspaper on Tuesday it would begin the process of removing and changing a logo that includes the MGM lion.

Debra DeShong, senior vice president of corporate communications for MGM Resorts, said in a statement sent to the Cleveland Jewish News and to the Casino.org website that the company would change the uniform, though she did not give a timetable.

“We appreciate this being brought to our attention and will begin the process of changing the badges on the uniforms in question. We regret anyone was offended – it was certainly not our intention,” said DeShong.

The newspaper pursued the story after a woman noticed the logo this month at MGM Northfield Park outside Cleveland.

The woman, June Scharf, said she has family members who died in the Holocaust and the logo takes her back to that painful past.

An MGM spokeswoman said the company regrets having offended anyone and is committed to diversity and inclusion according to AP.