Abbas vows end to cooperation with Israel

Mahmoud Abbas says PA will not accept 'dictates' from Israel and the US, vows to end security cooperation.

Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas announced the cessation of operations in accordance with the agreements signed with Israel and the establishment of a committee to implement a decision in accordance with the decisions of the PLO Central Council Thursday evening.

Abbas said that the PA would not agree to have dictates imposed on them and to establish a reality on the ground by means of force, especially in Jerusalem. "The Israeli moves are illegal and void," he said.

He added, "Our hands have been and are still reaching for a just, comprehensive and lasting peace, but it does not mean that we will agree to the existing situation or surrender to the course of the occupation."

"We will never surrender or agree to live with the occupation, nor will we bargain for the deal of the century, because Palestine and Al-Quds are not for sale or bargaining, and they are not real estate transactions. There will be no peace, security and stability in the region and the world if the Palestinian people does not fully realize their rights," said the PA chairman.

It should be noted that the PA leadership had previously made a decision to freeze relations with Israel, but this was contingent on the establishment of a committee to implement the decisions.