Poll: Union of right-wing parties would receive 15 seats

New poll shows right-wing coalition gaining 5 seats if New Right and United Right run together, but still falling short of majority.

A survey conducted by the Kantar Institute for News 11 examined the possibility of unification between the right-wing parties.

According to the data, the unification of the New Right and the United Right would result in a joint list that would receive 15 Knesset seats and the unification of the Democratic Israel and Labor parties would result in a list that would receive 14 seats.

In such a situation, the Likud and Blue and White parties would receive 29 seats each, the joint list 10, Yisrael Beyteinu 8, United Torah Judaism 8 and Shas 7.

The right, without Yisrael Beyteinu, would receive 59 seats in total, just below the majority needed to form a coalition. The left-wing and Arab parties would receive a combined 53 seats.

The poll found that if the right-wing parties do not merge, the Likud and Blue and White parties would win 30 seats, followed by the joint list with 10 seats, Yisrael Beiteinu with 9 and the New Right with 9 seats.

The Democratic Israel Party would receive 8 seats, United Torah Judaism 8, Shas 7, Labor and Gesher 5, and the United Right would receive 4 seats.

The Zehut party remains below the electoral threshold.

The right would receive a total of 54 seats without Yisrael Beyteinu, while the left-wing and Arab parties would receive a combined 53 seats.