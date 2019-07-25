6-year-old stabbed in playground

A six-year-old boy was stabbed in a playground in Rehovot Thursday. He was evacuated to the Kaplan Hospital in the city for medical treatment. The circumstances of the incident are under investigation.

MDA paramedic Alexander Shary said: "When we arrived, we saw the boy sitting on a bench in the park with his hand wrapped in a shirt that the passersby had put on. We performed a medical examination and bandaged the wound with a sterile bandage and evacuated the child accompanied by a family member to the hospital where his condition was listed as mild to moderate."

The Israel police released a statement saying: "The police received a report about a 6-year-old boy who was allegedly injured as a result of stabbing in the HaMeginim Garden in Rehovot. The situation is under investigation and the child is in moderate condition."

Last night, a nine-year-old girl was wounded in the back by a stray gunshot in the city of Lod. She was evacuated to the hospital in moderate condition.