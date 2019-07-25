

Commander of the US European Command visits Israel Commander of the US European Command (EUCOM), Gen Tod D. Wolters, meets IDF Chief of Staff Gen. Aviv Kochavi. Arutz Sheva Staff,

IDF spokesperson Gen Tod D. Wolters and Gen. Aviv Kochavi The Chief of the General Staff, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi, met today with the Commander of the United States European Command (EUCOM), Gen Tod D. Wolters.



This was the Chief of the General Staff's first meeting with Gen. Wolters since the latter assumed his current assignment some two months ago. During the meeting, the two commanders discussed a number of operational matters and recent regional developments and emphasized their commitment to maintaining the strong strategic relationship between the IDF and the U.S. EUCOM.



Gen. Wolters declared his commitment to ensuring regional stability and to continuing the ongoing security cooperation with the IDF in various fields including ballistic missile defense (BMD) and logistical support.



The Chief of the General Staff, Lt. Gen. Kohavi, thanked Gen. Wolters for U.S. EUCOM’s ongoing support and for the close cooperation between the two militaries, as well as for the United States' contribution to regional stability in the Middle East.





top