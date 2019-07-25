'Iran, Hezbollah have helped Palestinian resistance advance'

Hamas official tells Iranian TV that Khamenei is a 'great leader second to none' in the Islamic world.

Hamas "Political Bureau" Deputy Chairman Saleh Al-Arouri said in an interview on IRINN TV (Iran) this week that the Islamic resistance has "advanced" from throwing rocks at the "Zionist regime" to launching precise missiles at it thanks to the support and assistance of Iran, Hezbollah, and all others who love the "Palestinian cause," reports the Middle Ease Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

He said that Hamas has a strong relationship with Hezbollah and with its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, and that he believes that the "liberation of Jerusalem" is near.

Al-Arouri also praised Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, whom he met during his visit to Iran, and expressed gratitude for Khamenei's support of the "Palestinians". He said that Khamenei is a great leader who is "second to none" in the Islamic world.