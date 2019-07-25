Minister who secretly met Israelis returns to British government

Priti Patel, who was forced to resign from Theresa May’s cabinet for unapproved meetings with Israeli official, appointed Home Secretary.

Priti Patel, who was forced to resign from former British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government after revelations she had conducted secret meetings with the Israeli government, was appointed on Wednesday as Britain’s Home Secretary by new Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Patel replaces Sajid Javid, who in turn will become Chancellor.

Patel, who served as May’s Secretary of State for International Development, was forced to step down in 2017 over unauthorized meetings with senior Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

Patel, a member of the Conservative party’s “Thatcherite” wing, met with senior Israeli leaders while vacationing in the Jewish state that year.

She had held a total of 12 meetings with Israeli officials during her 13-day visit, including meetings with Netanyahu, Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan, Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid, and Foreign Ministry Director-General Yuval Rotem.

Britain’s ministerial code requires cabinet members to receive approval from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office for all meetings with foreign leaders. Patel had argued that no actual violation of code took place, since her meetings occurred while on holiday.